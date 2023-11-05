Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple





In a post on X, the Congress party said, "Jai Baba Kedarnath. Today, Rahul Gandhi had the darshan of Baba Kedar at Baba Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and prayed for the happiness and peace of the country."





Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi arrived at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun. Meanwhile in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Congress demand for a caste census in the country and said more benefits will be given to farmers in Chhattisgarh if the party comes back to power in the state.





He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party uses 'Vanvasi' instead of 'Adivasi' for the tribal population living in forested areas.





Congress leader also alleged that the BJP government had not fulfilled its promises and accused it of working in the interest of industrialists. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday by offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple.