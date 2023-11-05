On Day 3, I-T dept sleuths raid places linked to DMK leader





As a part of the operations, four locations in Karur district are being searched by the Income Tax department for tax evasion.





The search operations have been conducted at the residence of Padma, sister of late DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan, businessman Suresh's office in Gandhipuram area and also at his residence in KVP Nagar.





The search operations were underway at places linked to the Tamil Nadu highways and public works department minister EV Velu.





As per the sources, the I-T officers also conducted searches at EV Velu's son Kamban's residence in Thiruvannamalai. Kamban currently serves as the director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai. -- ANI

