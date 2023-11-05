RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDA allies BJP, Jana Sena to go together in T'gana polls
November 05, 2023  23:44
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan (right) and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi/ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena, led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, both National Democratic Alliance partners, have reached an understanding for the Telangana assembly polls, BJP MP K Laxman said on Sunday. 

The details of the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties would be officially announced, he said. 

Laxman and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy held talks with Kalyan and another Jana Sena leader, Nadendla Manohar, on Saturday. 

"We will contest together in the state. The aim and aspiration of the two parties is to see Narendra Modi ji becoming Prime Minister again," Laxman told reporters in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Kalyan has made it clear that his party would announce full support to the leadership of Modi in the Parliament elections as well, he said. 

Meanwhile, a Jana Sena release on Saturday quoted Kalyan as saying that his party is thinking of contesting from 32 seats in Telangana. -- PTI
