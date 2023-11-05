RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mathura admin bans firecrackers in red, yellow zones around Krishna Janmasthan temple
November 05, 2023  12:04
Ahead of Diwali, the Mathura district administration has banned the storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the red and yellow zones around the Krishna Janmasthan temple and the adjoining Shahi Eidgah mosque, officials said on Sunday. 

Both the shrines lie in the red zone covering 13.37 acres, while an area of 20 acres outside it is the yellow zone comprising localities such as Govindnagar and Jagannnathpuri. 

The rest of the city has been earmarked as a green zone. 

The office of the city magistrate said in view of the security of the Krishna Janmasthan and Shahi Eidgah, like previous years, this year too, firecracker shops would not be allowed to be set up in the red and yellow zones of the temple and the mosque. 

This step has been taken to ensure the safety of visitors to the temple during Diwali, the officials said. 

The order will be implemented with immediate effect and will remain in effect after Diwali as well, they added. -- PTI
