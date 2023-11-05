RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha ex-minister Eknath Khadse suffered heart attack, under treatment: Supriya Sule
November 05, 2023  21:24
Eknath Khadse
Former Maharashtra minister and NCP member of legislative council Eknath Khadse suffered a heart attack and is undergoing treatment, said party leader and MP Supriya Sule on Sunday. 

In a post on X, Sule said she is in touch with Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse and the president of the women's wing of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. 

In a post earlier in the day, Rohini Khadse said her father was admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon as he was not feeling well for the past two days. 

He is being moved to a hospital in Mumbai to exercise caution and his condition is stable, she said. 

"No reason to worry," she added. 

Khadse was a senior Maharashtra BJP leader who quit the party to join the NCP in 2020. 

He was elected to the state legislative council in 2022. -- PTI
