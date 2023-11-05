Maha ex-minister Eknath Khadse suffered heart attack, under treatment: Supriya Sule





In a post on X, Sule said she is in touch with Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse and the president of the women's wing of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.





In a post earlier in the day, Rohini Khadse said her father was admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon as he was not feeling well for the past two days.





He is being moved to a hospital in Mumbai to exercise caution and his condition is stable, she said.





"No reason to worry," she added.





Khadse was a senior Maharashtra BJP leader who quit the party to join the NCP in 2020.





He was elected to the state legislative council in 2022. -- PTI

