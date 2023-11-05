LS ethics panel call on Moitra likely on Nov 7





The meeting for adopting the draft report means that the committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar has finished its enquiry and will now be making its recommendation after its members ranged along party lines in their last deliberations on November 2.





The BJP members are in a majority in the 15-member committee which is likely to take a grim view of the charges against Moitra, more so after she accused Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her in the last meeting before walking out in a rage along with opposition member.





There are indications the committee may make a recommendation against her in its report to Speaker Om Birla amid a possibility of dissent notes from opposition members.





All five opposition members had stormed out of the November 2 meeting, alleging that Sonkar asked personal and indecent questions to her regarding her travels, hotel stay and telephone calls. -- PTI

he Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the 'cash-for-query' allegations levelled against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by Bharatiya Janata Party's Nishikant Dubey.