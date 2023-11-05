RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kolkata police notice to BCCI over India-SA match
November 05, 2023  12:54
Amid allegations of black marketing of tickets for Sunday's World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata police issued a notice to BCCI president Roger Binny seeking information on ticket sales for the event, a senior officer said. 

The notice, which was issued late on Saturday evening, asked the BCCI president to submit documents to the officer of the Maidan police station who is investigating the complaints regarding black marketing of the tickets, he said. 

"A notice was sent to the BCCI president, asking him to provide relevant documents and information regarding the sale of tickets either personally or through any competent person of his organisation to the investigating officer of Maidan PS during working hours on Tuesday," the officer said. 

The Kolkata police so far arrested 19 people and seized 108 tickets from their possession, besides registering seven cases in connection with the black marketing of tickets. -- PTI
