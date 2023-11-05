RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JK declares Rs 10 lakh bounty for info on killings of worker, cop
November 05, 2023  17:03
The newly-appointed police chief of Jammu and Kashmir RR Swain on Sunday announced a Rs 10 lakh reward to people who give any information that they may have on the recent targeted killing of a non-local labourer, a police constable, and critically injuring one police inspector in the Union Territory. 

In strongest terms, the director general of police said no one will be spared. 

Recently, terrorists fired upon one inspector Masroor Ali in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, whose health is critical now. 

Also, a non-local labourer Mukesh Kumar in Trumchi Nowpora, Pulwama and head constable Gulam Mohammad at Wailoo Uralpora in Pattan, were shot dead by unidentified terrorists. 

Swain, while announcing the cash reward, further said that they are very near to solving these three cases. 

He added that those who have supported terrorists by providing them with vehicles, and phones, giving shelter, or helping in any way shall be dealt with stringently according to the law. 

RR Swain took over as 17th director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. 

Swain took charge from former DGP Dilbag Singh, who superannuated on October 31. -- PTI
