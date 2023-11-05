RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


High alert in Pak's Quetta hospitals after doctor dies of Congo virus
November 05, 2023  21:01
A young doctor suffering from the deadly Congo virus fever has died in Quetta, prompting authorities in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to issue a high alert in medical centres of the provincial capital. 

The Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus has claimed 17 lives in the southwestern province alone this year, according to the secretary of the health department, Abdullah Khan. 

The emergency was issued in hospitals and medical centres after it emerged on Sunday that at least 16 healthcare professionals, including doctors working at two hospitals in the province, had been infected with the virus. 

Initially, three doctors, including two females, were found to be infected with the Congo virus at the Civil Hospital in Quetta. 

Further testing confirmed 13 other healthcare professionals at the hospital and the Fatima Jinnah Medical Centre were also infected with the virus. 

Dr Arif Sultan of the Young Doctors Association said the doctors were flown by air ambulances to a private hospital in Karachi for treatment as they were in critical condition, while others were sent by road in ambulances to the city. -- PTI
