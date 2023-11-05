RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Girl ends life in UP after her video clip goes viral
November 05, 2023  16:12
A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after her objectionable video clip made by a person of another community went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday, adding that an station house officer has been suspended. 

The victim's body was found hanging in her house on November 3, when her mother and sister had gone outside. 

Kheri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha told reporters that DSP (Pallia) Aditya Kumar Gautam has been asked to investigate the case and promptly file charge-sheet to ensure punishment to the accused. 

SHO of Sampurn Nagar police station Siyaram Verma was suspended on Saturday evening. 

Saha said the main accused (a 20-year-old Muslim youth) of the case has been arrested and investigations from all angles would be carried out as per the allegations in the FIR. 

The main accused was arrested on Saturday. 

The police have registered a case against four persons -- the main accused, his two brothers and father -- under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, POCSO Act, IT Act and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.
