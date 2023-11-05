RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gaza: Biden signals progress in humanitarian pause
November 05, 2023  08:58
image
Amid the concerns over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, United States President Joe Biden on Saturday suggested that progress has been made on the issue of providing a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, Russian News Agency TASS reported citing the White House press pool.

On being asked if any progress had been made on the issue, Biden replied 'yes' as he left a church in Delaware and offered a 'thumbs up' before getting into his vehicle.

However, he did not provide any further details, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings with key Middle Eastern leaders, reiterated Washington's stance against an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza.

Instead of endorsing a ceasefire, Blinken emphasised the importance of 'humanitarian pauses', a concept that has faced opposition from Israeli officials, as reported by CNN.

Blinken expressed concerns that a premature ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and attack Israel once again.

However, this position has put the US at odds with its Arab partners, including those with whom he convened in Amman, Jordan, CNN reported.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances