Gaza: Biden signals progress in humanitarian pause

Amid the concerns over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, United States President Joe Biden on Saturday suggested that progress has been made on the issue of providing a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, Russian News Agency TASS reported citing the White House press pool.





On being asked if any progress had been made on the issue, Biden replied 'yes' as he left a church in Delaware and offered a 'thumbs up' before getting into his vehicle.





However, he did not provide any further details, Al Jazeera reported.





Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings with key Middle Eastern leaders, reiterated Washington's stance against an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza.





Instead of endorsing a ceasefire, Blinken emphasised the importance of 'humanitarian pauses', a concept that has faced opposition from Israeli officials, as reported by CNN.





Blinken expressed concerns that a premature ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and attack Israel once again.





However, this position has put the US at odds with its Arab partners, including those with whom he convened in Amman, Jordan, CNN reported. -- ANI

