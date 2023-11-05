RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four cops among eight more arrests by SIT in Himachal cryptocurrency scam
November 05, 2023  14:07
The Special Investigation Team probing the multicrore cryptocurrency scam has arrested eight more persons, including four police personnel and a forest guard, in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday. 

These eight persons who were arrested on Saturday are among the 70 to 80 imposters who earned more than Rs 2 crore each from nearly one lakh investors, DGP Sanjay Kundu said. 

So far, 18 persons including some of the main accused -- Hemraj and Sukhdev from Mandi and Arun Guleria and Abhishekh from Una -- have been arrested, the DGP said. 

"We are now coming to the second layer where people who earned crores from the investment made by new people into the scheme," he said. 

The Himachal police is also coordinating with central and financial agencies and other state police, the DGP said. 

Of the eight persons arrested on Saturday, three of the accused are from Hamirpur, two from Baddi in Solan and one each from Shimla, Una and Kangra. Action is being taken against them under the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes Act, 2019, the police said. 

However, the kingpin of the scam Subhash Sharma from Sarkaghat in Mandi is still at large. 

Over 300 complaints have been received in connection with the multi-crore cryptocurrency ponzi scam that began in the state in 2018. 

The scammers lured innocent people by promising handsome returns in a short span of time and built a network of investors. -- PTI
