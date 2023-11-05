RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DRI conducts search op at Havells corporate office
November 05, 2023  14:15
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search operation at the headquarters of Havells India, a leading manufacturer of electrical goods and appliances. 

DRI acts as the lead agency to check smuggling and cases of commercial fraud. 

"The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search at the corporate office of the company viz. Havells India Limited in Noida, which concluded this morning on 4th November 2023 at around 2:20 am," Havells India said in a regulatory filing. 

The search was conducted over "alleged mis-classification in import of Heating Element," the company said. 

According to the company- which operates in the consumer electrical and appliances market with brands such as Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard and REO - its impact on financial, operation or other activities on the company cannot be quantified at this point in time. 

However, it said, "in the preliminary assessment, we understand that it will not have any material impact on financial operations or other activities of the company." -- PTI
