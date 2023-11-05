RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi bans entry of trucks, commercial vehicles
November 05, 2023  18:22
File image
The Centre on Sunday ordered a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the capital as an air quality crisis gripped the region. 

These measures constitute the final stage, Stage IV, of the Centre's air pollution control plan, which is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index surpasses the 450 mark in the capital. 

However, proactive implementation could not happen this time. 

The CAQM, a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, asked Delhi and NCR states to implement all emergency measures, which also include work-from-home directives for 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices. 

Under the final stage (Stage IV) of the Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services. 

All medium and heavy goods vehicles not engaged in essential services are also banned in the capital, according to the latest Commission for Air Quality Management order. -- PTI
