RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress MLA joins BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan
November 05, 2023  20:35
Girraj Malinga (left)/X
Girraj Malinga (left)/X
Congress MLA from Dholpur's Bari seat Girraj Malinga on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others in Jaipur. 

After taking membership of the BJP, Malinga said that he was being harassed in the Congress and due to the "pressure politics" of the CM, a false case was registered against him. 

A case against Malinga and others was registered in March last year after two engineers were allegedly assaulted at the Bari office of the electricity department in Dholpur district. 

Later, he surrendered before the police commissioner in Jaipur and was subsequently arrested. 

In the engineers' assault case, an FIR was lodged by making me an accused and there was politics in that too. 

When I demanded to change the investigating officer regarding this matter, despite being a Congress MLA, the chief minister did not listen to me, he said. 

After seeing the policies of PM Narendra Modi and with the desire to work with the thinking of the BJP, I joined the party today, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances