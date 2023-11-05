RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CISF jawan saves life of Delhi metro commuter
November 05, 2023  16:30
A Central Industrial Security Force jawan saved the life of a 58-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure on him, an official said Sunday. 

The incident took place at the Nangloi station around 12:30 pm on Saturday. 

The man fell unconscious just after he underwent a physical security check at the entry of the station and noticing this, on-duty CISF constable Uttam Kumar immediately performed the CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness. 

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment along with his family members who were called to the station, the official said. 

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating. 

The CISF guards the Delhi metro network and its personnel have saved numerous lives by giving timely CPR over the years. -- PTI
