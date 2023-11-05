RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BSF jawan on poll duty killed in accidental grenade explosion in Chhattisgarh
November 05, 2023  19:09
image
A Border Security Force jawan deployed on election duty was killed after a grenade in his possession accidentally exploded in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, the police said. 

The blast occurred when a team of the BSF's 70th battalion stationed at Katekalyan police station for poll duty was about to launch a search operation, an official in Dantewada said. 

The patrolling team was moving out of the police station premises when a hand grenade kept in a pouch worn by head constable Balbeer Chand exploded, he said. 

Chand was seriously injured and immediately shifted to the Dantewada district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said. 

Chand was a resident of Himachal Pradesh, and his family members have been informed about the incident, he said. 

An accidental death report has been registered, and further probe is underway, he added. Dantewada is among 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phased elections on November 7. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances