Bihar survey inflated Muslim, Yadav numbers: Shah
November 05, 2023  15:08
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Bihar's Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of deliberately showing inflated Muslim and Yadav population in the state's caste survey as part of its "appeasement politics". 

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur district, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the decision to conduct the caste survey in the state was taken when Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United was an NDA constituent. 

Last year, JD-U severed ties with the BJP and joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance comprising Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Left parties. 

Attacking the opposition INDIA alliance, of which both JD-U and RJD are key members, Shah alleged that the only agenda of the bloc is to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

"Nitish Kumar should stop dreaming about becoming the next PM. The INDIA alliance did not even make him its convener," he said. 

Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win all the 40 seats in Bihar in next year's Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI
