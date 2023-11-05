RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BHU students' unions clash over molestation issue
November 05, 2023  19:45
A scuffle broke out between student members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad, All India Students Association and the Bhagat Singh Chatra Morcha on Sunday forcing police to use light force, officials said. 

According to office bearers of the ABVP, their members were protesting to ensure justice for the female student of IIT-BHU who was molested earlier this week near the university's main gate. 

Members of AISA and the BCM reached there and started the scuffle, ABVP alleged. 

The office bearers of BCM denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of "being violent and unjust." 

Meanwhile, as arguments between the students escalated and turned into a scuffle, the police used light force to disperse them. 

Station house officer Shivakant Mishra said, "We used light force to disperse the students' group staging protest when a scuffle started." 

The SHO said that he has not received any formal complaint regarding the incident. 

Hundreds of BHU students had held a protest on Thursday over the alleged molestation of a female student on the campus on Wednesday night. 

According to the complainant, she had gone out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorcycle forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her near the Karman Baba temple. -- PTI
