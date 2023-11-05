AQI: Delhi primary schools to remain shut till Nov 10





The education minister further informed that classes 6-12 may switch to online classes.





"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes," Atishi said in a post on X.





On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a holiday for all government and private primary schools in the national capital after the pollution levels plunged into the 'Severe' category.





The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, though with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per the system of Air Quality Forecasting and Research. -- ANI

