Advance booking opens for 'Tiger 3'
November 05, 2023  12:57
image
Production house Yash Raj Films on Sunday opened the advance booking for Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, a week ahead of its Diwali release. 

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also featuring Emraan Hashmi, the upcoming movie will hit the screens worldwide on November 12. 

YRF shared the update on its official X page. 

"The countdown has officially begun! 1 week to go for #Tiger3! In cinemas on Sunday, 12th Nov! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Advance bookings open. Book your tickets NOW," the banner said in the post. 

Previously, the studio said shows of Tiger 3 will start from 7 am across India. 

The film will also be available in multiple premium formats like: 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE and 4DE Motion. 

Set after the events of Pathaan, Tiger 3 will see Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. 

The movie marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra. -- PTI
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

