9-foot python captured at Central University in J-K's Samba

9-foot python captured at Central University in J-K's SambaNovember 05, 2023 16:55
A nine-foot python ventured into the Central University complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district before it was captured and later released into its natural habitat, officials said on Sunday.
The python was spotted by a security guard on the campus three days ago and was subsequently captured with the help of experts, the officials said.
They said the reptile was later released in a nearby forest. -- PTI