16 students receive inquiry notice for protesting outside JNU VC's residence





No immediate response from proctor N Janardhana Raju was available in this regard.





The students have been directed to appear before the proctor on November 7 for the inquiry.





The inquiry has been called based on a complaint received by the chief security officer regarding the involvement of these students in a protest in front of the VC's residence on September 19.





"Students of JNUSU and hostel presidents demonstrated outside the residence of the vice chancellor after water supply in at least five hostels were halted for several days," one of the students who have received the notice and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.





"Till date, some of these hostels which house around 700-800 students face shortage of water with the supply running for only five hours a day," she claimed.





JNUSU has called for a meeting of all students' organisations on Sunday to discuss the matter.





The students' union will visit the proctor's office on Monday for negotiation. -- PTI

