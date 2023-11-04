RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Temples, mosque visits won't generate jobs: Kamal Nath
November 04, 2023  00:36
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday said visiting temples and mosques would not generate employment, but investment would bring in jobs.
  
Speaking at a campaign rally here, he claimed that the state does not attract investment because nobody has faith in it under the BJP rule. 

"I am pained at seeing these young people without work. They are the future of MP. If this is their future, what is going to be the future of MP?" the former chief minister said.

Assembly elections will be held in the state on November 17.

"They are living in a state without business opportunities, one plagued by corruption and scams. Their hands want work and that will not come until investment comes to the state," Nath said. 

"Going to Mandir and Masjid won't generate employment. Investments will bring in economic activities but the schemes meant for the youth should not be scam-ridden. But if (reign of) 50 per cent commission  prevails, what good the schemes will do," he asked. 

Investment was not coming to the state as no one has faith in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader claimed, adding that the businessmen who sell  products in Tamil Nadu and Kerala set up industries in Haryana and Punjab. 

"When I was chief minister,  I used to talk to industrialists. They used to say the moment they entered MP they had to cough up money. I started carving out a new identity for MP but my government was pulled down," he said. 

He ran a campaign against mafia during his tenure as chief minister between December 2018 to March 2020, the Congress leader claimed. 

"Chief minister Shivraj Singh made 22,000 promises in 18 years. His promise machine is running at double speed. His lying machine too is running at double speed," Nath quipped. 
