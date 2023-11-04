'Satta ka khel': Irani on ED's claim against Baghel

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Congress of using hawala money from the illegally-run Mahadev betting app to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh as it targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the allegation that he received more than Rs 500 crore kickback from the firm's promoters.





"Never before has evidence come forth which clearly indicates that hawala operators' instruction and money emanating from Dubai by looting the poor has been utilised by the Congress leadership to fight an election," Union minister Smriti Irani told a press conference.





Baghel, she alleged, has redefined corruption and asserted that the "overwhelming" evidence, including from the states not ruled by the BJP, has indicted the Congress leadership too.





He is fighting the polls not with the support of people but hawala and betting operators, she said.





"Satta (power) me rah kar satta (betting) ka khel khela hai (he has played the game of betting while being in power)," she said, attacking him.

The chief minister has accused the BJP of using central investigation agencies to target him ahead of the assembly polls in the state on November 7 and 17.





Hitting back, Irani said the Enforcement Directorate's probe is based on the details and evidence brought forth in investigations by police in Chhattisgarh as well as Andhra Pradesh and asked if Baghel is putting his own government in the dock.





She noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in power in either of the states.





"Does Baghel believe that the Chhattisgarh Police and government, and Andhra Pradesh are conspiring against him," she said, noting that government employee Chandra Bhushan Verma had admitted to handling Rs 65-crore kickback meant to protect the betting operation from police in the poll-bound state. -- PTI