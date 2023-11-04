Philippines to exit from China's BRI

In a significant development with geopolitical implications, the full termination of major infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been announced by the Philippine Department of Transportation in favour of competitors from the West and Japan, as reported by Asia Times on Thursday.





As per the Philippine Senate, doubt now shrouds nearly all of China's crucial investment initiatives in the Philippines, owing to economic and political factors.





This has led to a new low point in Philippine-China relations, marking a drastic reversal from the six years of warm engagement during the pro-Beijing Rodrigo Duterte presidency.





China's diplomatic approach in the Philippines under President Duterte faced criticism for being dubbed 'pledge trap' diplomacy, involving substantial investments in exchange for concessions in the South China Sea.





However, a vast majority of the promised $24 billion in infrastructure projects failed to materialise, as reported by Asia Times.





In the aftermath of a recent collision between Chinese and Philippine sea vessels, US President Joe Biden made it explicit that, in adherence to the terms of the Philippine-US Mutual Defence Treaty (MDT), the United States will respond to any attack on Philippine ships, aircraft, or soldiers stationed in the South China Sea.





The Philippines' apparent departure from the BRI is rooted in deep-seated bilateral issues concerning contested territories in the South China Sea.





The Marcos Jr government recently voiced its concerns regarding China's intimidation of Philippine patrol and resupply missions in and around the Second Thomas Shoal, where Manila maintains troops stationed on a grounded ship, Asia Times reported.