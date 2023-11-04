RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Not going anywhere: Raje amid retirement buzz
November 04, 2023  19:02
image
Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday filed her nomination from Jhalrapatan seat in Jhalawar and brushed away speculation of her retirement, saying "I am not going anywhere." 
 
At a public meeting in Jhalawar on Friday, while referring to her MP son Dushyant Singh's progress as a people's representative, Raje candidly said she felt she can retire now.

This led to speculation that she might not contest the assembly polls slated for November 25. 

The four-time MLA was accompanied by Union minister Pralhad Joshi, son Singh and other party leaders when she filed her nomination as the BJP candidate from Jhalrapatan this noon.  

"Jhalawar is like our family and in the family we do and share a lot of things which do not have political connotation," she said later. 

"And if I said about it (retirement) yesterday, it was because after seeing my son Dushyant, listening to his speech and noticing the reaction of all the people, I was very happy as a mother. I felt nice that both he and the people were in good coordination and that is why I said it," Raje said. 

"I want to make it clear to all of you that I am not going anywhere and have just filed my nomination. So don't think of my retirement," she clarified. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances