Mukesh Ambani gets fresh threat for ignoring previous demand
November 04, 2023  12:33
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received fresh threat emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous messages of Rs 400 crore as extortion demand, the Mumbai police said on Saturday. 
 
As per police, two threatening emails were received between October 31 and November 1 and the sender introduced himself as Shadab Khan. 
 
 "Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," police said. 
 
 Earlier Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.
 
 The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent. 

"The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom, Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28. 
