Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup

Hardik Pandya ruled out of World CupNovember 04, 2023 09:40
In a big blow for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup with injury.
Pandya was hurt as he tried to stop a shot with his foot off his own bowling during India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement.
