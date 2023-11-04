ED, CBI, I-T raids can't demoralise Cong: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the recent raids by central agencies in Chhattisgarh can't demoralise their workers, asserting that the party will win the assembly elections there as well as in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh.





Kharge was addressing a public meeting at Katangi town in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of MP.





"I was in Chhattisgarh yesterday (Friday) and the force of Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Shah (Union home minister Amit Shah) was also there. Through ED, CBI and I-T raids they want to terrorise our party workers so that they sit in their homes.





"They are thinking that Congress workers will sit at home and get demoralised due to these raids, but it won't happen. The Congress is certainly going to win in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh," he said.





The Congress has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of weaponising the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) to target its government in Chhattisgarh through various raids.





The Congress president said Modi had once strongly criticised the "NREGA scheme", a rural job guarantee initiative, but the same programme helped the government in providing employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Kharge said their party brought about the 'Green Revolution', which enhanced farm productivity, in the country to make it self-reliant in food grain production, and claimed that the current government is able to provide free ration to lakhs of people because of that vision of the earlier Congress governments.





He said that the mobile phones and computers that crores of people in the country are using today became possible because of the vision of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.





Kharge also recalled the contribution of former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in the development of the country and slammed Modi for questioning the Congress on this issue. -- PTI