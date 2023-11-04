RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DGCA draft proposes less work, more rest for pilots
November 04, 2023  19:09
Aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has proposed various changes to norms governing duty timings of flight crew, including more rest time for pilots, amid concerns over fatigue. 
   
In recent times, the issue of fatigue among pilots has come to the fore, especially after the death of an IndiGo pilot, who had collapsed at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport. 
 
The DGCA has proposed a weekly rest of continuous 48 hours, and reduced flight duty period of 10 hours for pilots operating flights at night.     
 
Besides, the heads of operations of scheduled airlines have to submit a quarterly report to the DGCA on the fatigue reports received and action taken during the preceding quarter, as per the draft norms. 
 
"An operator shall ensure that the minimum weekly rest of continuous 48 hours including two local nights is provided such that there shall never be more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next," it said.     

Currently, the rest period is 36 hours.     
 
Changes have been proposed to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to 'Duty Period, Flight Duty Period, Flight Time Limitations and Prescribed Rest Periods -- Flight crew Engaged in Scheduled Air Transport Operations' and comments have been sought on the draft till December 4.     
 
India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets and the requirement for pilots will be on the rise as airlines have placed huge aircraft orders as part of plans to expand their operations. -- PTI 
