Betting app row: Cong fires 'rabid dogs' salvo at ED
November 04, 2023  16:56
The Congress alleged on Saturday that the imminent defeat of the BJP in the Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls has forced it to use its last weapon, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to reverse its fortunes and said the claims made by the federal agency against Bhupesh Baghel are part of a "conspiracy" hatched by the saffron party to tarnish his image.

It also alleged that the ED and its "overlords" circled the aides of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel like "rabid dogs" in order to reach him and asserted that the people of the state would give a befitting reply to such tactics in the upcoming Assembly poll.

The Congress said it will raise the issue with the Election Commission (EC) that the ED raids are being conducted during the poll process, when the Model Code of Conduct is in force, and claimed that it is a clear "violation" of the rules as it disturbs the level-playing field.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with Abhishek Singhvi, said the party is exploring all legal options in this regard.

Ramesh claimed that with the defeat of the BJP in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls certain, the saffron party is misusing central agencies, such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The people of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have faith in the Congress. The BJP is indulging in vendetta politics," he said.

Another Congress leader, K C Venugopal, said there is a clear-cut conspiracy to tarnish Baghel's image, adding that people will give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls.

He also claimed that whenever the BJP faces electoral defeats and sees its ground slipping from under its feet, it has only one weapon to use and that is the ED.

"This is a clear-cut conspiracy hatched by the prime minister to tarnish the image of Bhupesh Baghel and the Chhattisgarh government for winning this election," Venugopal alleged, claiming that all this is being done as the Chhattisgarh election is going to be one-sided in favour of the Congress and Baghel comes from an Other Backward Classes (OBC) background.

He also claimed that while the Chhattisgarh government has registered 70 FIRs, arrested 450 people and seized several mobile phones and cash worth crores from those involved with the Mahadev app scam, the BJP-led Centre has not taken any action against the kingpins of the betting app who are operating from Dubai.

Venugopal said the Chhattisgarh government has frozen bank accounts with an estimated value of Rs 16 crore and the first case was registered on March 30, 2022. It also conducted raids in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi and other states to arrest several people, he said, questioning why the Centre has not arrested any of the masterminds of the app.

"It is important to understand the modus operandi of the ED and its overlords. To reach Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel by hook or crook, they circled like rabid dogs anyone close to him," the Congress said in a statement, adding that the ED raided the houses of the chief minister's political advisor Vinod Verma, two OSD's -- Manish Banchor and Ashish Verma -- and close friend Vijay Bhatia. -- PTI
