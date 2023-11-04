RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 dead, 7 injured in pharma factory fire in Maharashtra's Raigad
November 04, 2023  14:00
image
The fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district a day ago has killed four persons and left seven others injured, and a search operation is underway to trace seven missing individuals, an official said on Saturday. 

The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare at the Mahad MIDC in neighbouring Raigad around 11 am on Friday, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. 

"Till 7 am today, the bodies of four persons have been recovered. These deceased were among the 11 persons who had gone missing after the fire at the factory. Our search operation is still underway to trace the seven persons who are missing," he said.

As per the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, the official said. 

Officials on Friday said that the blaze erupted following a blast at the factory. The fire then led the barrels containing chemicals to explode. -- PTI
