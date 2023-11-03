RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will respond to escalation from Hezbollah: IDF
November 03, 2023  08:47
A body being carried at the Jabalia refugee camp. Anas Al-Shareef/Reuters
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel will respond with actions, not words, in response to any escalation from Hezbollah at the northern border, CNN reported. 

 His remarks come ahead of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's speech on Friday. It will be his first speech after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7. It is unclear what Nasrallah may announce in his speech on Friday. Asked about the potential for escalation in light of Nasrallah's speech,

Hagari said Israel will respond with action, noting they are highly prepared, according to CNN report. On Friday, Israel Defence Forces in a statement on X stated, "The Iranian Imam Hossein militia, originally stationed in Syria, was deployed to southern Lebanon in an attempt to support Hezbollah. The militia is involved in confrontations with the IDF and terrorist activities against Israel, putting the lives of the Lebanese people at risk. The IDF is well-prepared to respond firmly to any threat in any arena." 

 The Israeli military on Thursday said it hit several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to launches from the country toward Israel, according to CNN report.
