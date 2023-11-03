Wagner group to deliver weapons to Hezbollah





American officials are currently monitoring discussions between the Wagner mercenary group and Lebanon's Hamas-supporting militia on the possible delivery of the SA-22, a system that uses anti-aircraft missiles and guns to combat airstrikes, the New York Post reported citing the Wall Street Journal report.





The SA-22 system is also known as Pantsir-S1, which is a truck-mounted surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapons system made in Russia. This weapon was also used in the Russian-Ukraine war and could be deployed in the Middle East by the Iran-backed militia group for defence purposes against Israel's airstrikes. Moreover, as the Israel-Hamas war escalates, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have also increased along the Lebanese border.





According to the US officials, the SA-22 has yet to be delivered to Lebanon, but highlighted that some Hezbollah and Wagner personnel are currently stationed in Syria, New York Post reported. However, it is still unclear if the weapon could be transported from Lebanon to Gaza to help Hamas in fighting against Israel's airstrikes in Gaza. -- ANI

