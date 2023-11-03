RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wagner group to deliver weapons to Hezbollah
November 03, 2023  09:40
A Lebanese woman stands in her bombed house. Reuters/Zohra Bensemra
The US Intelligence has learned that Russia's Wagner Group is preparing to deliver an advanced air defence missile system to Hezbollah following the Lebanese militia group's clashes with Israel, reported New York Post.

American officials are currently monitoring discussions between the Wagner mercenary group and Lebanon's Hamas-supporting militia on the possible delivery of the SA-22, a system that uses anti-aircraft missiles and guns to combat airstrikes, the New York Post reported citing the Wall Street Journal report. 

The SA-22 system is also known as Pantsir-S1, which is a truck-mounted surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapons system made in Russia. This weapon was also used in the Russian-Ukraine war and could be deployed in the Middle East by the Iran-backed militia group for defence purposes against Israel's airstrikes. Moreover, as the Israel-Hamas war escalates, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have also increased along the Lebanese border. 

According to the US officials, the SA-22 has yet to be delivered to Lebanon, but highlighted that some Hezbollah and Wagner personnel are currently stationed in Syria, New York Post reported. However, it is still unclear if the weapon could be transported from Lebanon to Gaza to help Hamas in fighting against Israel's airstrikes in Gaza. -- ANI
