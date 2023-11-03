Sule writes to LS Speaker seeking Tatkare's disqualification

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and NCP MP from Ajit Pawar group Sunil Tatkare have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to expedite the disqualification proceedings against each other.

Sule said on Friday that she had filed a disqualification petition on July 4, seeking Tatkare's disqualification as MP as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.





"It has been four months but no action has been taken on this issue," Sule said in a statement. She pointed out that the Supreme Court has directed timely resolution of such petitions to uphold the Constitution and democratic principles.





"I request no further delay in adjudicating the petition," said Sule in the letter to Birla.

The Speaker's office is yet to issue notice to Tatkare, she said.





Tatkare's joining hands with the BJP government constitute a brazen attack on the 10th Schedule, Sule said.





Tatkare also said he has filed a similar plea with the Lok Sabha Speaker, asking him to take action against Sule.





"We have filed disqualification petitions and demand that a decision should be taken at the earliest," Tatkare said.





Tatkare said he has filed disqualifications petition against Sule, Satara Lok Sabha member Shrinivas Patil and Lakshadweep Lok Sabha member Mohammad Fazal, and also Rajya Sabha members Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan.





On July 2, a group within the NCP led by Ajit Pawar rebelled against NCP chief Sharad Pawar to join hands with the BJP, staking claim on the party name and symbol. -- PTI