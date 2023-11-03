RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Snake venom party: Maneka calls for action
November 03, 2023  17:45
Even as YouTuber Elvish Yadav has denied allegations of being involved in the supply of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, former Union Minister and Chairperson of People for Animals has demanded strict action against the alleged accused in the case.

People for Animals is the complainant in the case under which an FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav and five others for allegedly supplying snake venom to a rave party at a banquet hall in Noida. Five accused have since been arrested by the UP police.

"It is a wildlife crime and the accused should get 7 years in jail. Cobras when they lose their venom, they die. Venom helps them in food digestion. Without venom, they will not be able to digest food. Very few Cobras and Pythons are left in the country. The government has placed them in Schedule 1. It is a big crime to catch them," Maneka Gandhi told reporters in Delhi.

Maneka Gandhi further said that when people get intoxicated with snake venom, their kidneys and liver fail after they become dizzy.

UP Government Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena said that legal action would be taken against anyone who is found guilty be it a celebrity or a common man. 

Law is the same for everyone and everyone is seen from the same perspective. -- ANI
