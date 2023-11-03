RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Russia sends planes with humanitarian aid to Gaza
November 03, 2023  12:33
Palestinian refugees in Jabalia. Fadi Whadi/Reuters
The Russian Emergencies Ministry has sent two Il-76 planes to deliver humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians, TASS reported, citing the Russian ministry's press service.

"In accordance with the Russian president's decree, two Il-76 planes of the Russian emergencies ministry have been sent to transport humanitarian cargo to the people of the Gaza Strip," a spokesperson said.

The overall weight of the delivery is 28 metric tons, including medicines, hemostatic agents and bandaging materials, according to TASS.

The cargo will be handed over to the members of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, who will further deliver it to the enclave.

Earlier, the ministry supplied 27 metric tons of food for Gazan civilians, TASS reported.

Last week, Russia and China vetoed the US-authored draft resolution on the Middle East at the UN Security Council, which condemned the attack by Hamas on Israel and called for the release of hostages and compliance with international humanitarian law. TASS reported.

After they vetoed the draft resolution, Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, said that had these countries endured a similar massacre, they would have acted with much greater force than his nation.

"In Israel, we are fighting for our very survival...If any of your countries endured a similar massacre, I am certain that you would act with much greater force than Israel," he said. 
