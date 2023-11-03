RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Over 8000 rockets fired at Israel: IDF
November 03, 2023  12:08
A bombed UN-run school in Jabalia. Fadi Whadi/Reuters
A bombed UN-run school in Jabalia. Fadi Whadi/Reuters
The Israel Defence Force on Friday stated that since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, more than 8000 rockets have been fired at Israel, and 2,50,000 Israeli civilians have been evacuated from their homes.

In a post shared by the IDF on X, it stressed, "Israel is still under fire", adding that over 300 rockets are fired at Israel daily.

Moreover, noting that 27 days have passed since Hamas fired rockets at Israel on October 7, it also stated that currently 242 hostages are in Gaza, out of which 30 of them are children.

In another post, the IDF shared a video showing the Gaza Strip, including Hamas' military operational centres and headquarters where they plan their attacks, weapons and artillery used to target Israeli civilians.

Additionally, they also showed the stockpiles of rocket launchers that are responsible for 60 per cent of Hamas' rocket fire.

Moreover, the video also revealed the area where Hamas terrorists hide, beneath homes, schools, and hospitals.

At the end of the video, the IDF emphasized, "Hamas must be eliminated and there's only one way to reach them, that's what we are doing now.

Earlier today, the IDF also stressed that the Israeli forces are only operating against the Hamas terrorist organization for the safety of both Israeli and Gazan civilians.

"Therefore, we have been urging the people of Gaza to evacuate south. For the past three weeks, this message was communicated to the people of Gaza in various forms-spoken, printed, or televised," it said.

The IDF also said that its priorities are to bring home the children, women and men, who are being held hostage by Hamas and to make sure Hamas will no longer have the ability to attack Israelis.

"The IDF is doing everything in its power to achieve this," the IDF added.
-- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances