No hand in Oct 7 Hamas attack: Hezbollah chief

Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasarullah, who spoke on Al Jazeera on Friday evening, sought to distance his outfit from the October 7 attacks on Israel, and stated that it was fully a Palestinian operation.





Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who flew into Tel Aviv on Friday, said that more needs to be done to "protect Palestinian civilians" in Gaza, else there will be no peace in the region, news agencies have reported.





However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out any ceasefire in Gaza till all the hostages are freed by Hamas.





Amidst all these developments come the news that 23 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza so far.