RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No hand in Oct 7 Hamas attack: Hezbollah chief
November 03, 2023  19:54
image
Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasarullah, who spoke on Al Jazeera on Friday evening, sought to distance his outfit from the October 7 attacks on Israel, and stated that it was fully a Palestinian operation.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who flew into Tel Aviv on Friday, said that more needs to be done to "protect Palestinian civilians" in Gaza, else there will be no peace in the region, news agencies have reported.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out any ceasefire in Gaza till all the hostages are freed by Hamas.

Amidst all these developments come the news that 23 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza so far.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances