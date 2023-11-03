RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Never opposed idea of caste census, but...: Shah
November 03, 2023  21:02
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP never opposed the idea of  caste census, but it would take appropriate decision on it after consulting everyone, a statement that comes amid a strong demand by the Congress and some other parties to carry out the exercise at the national level.

He was talking to reporters at the launch of the party's manifesto for this month's Chhattisgarh elections here at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the BJP's state office.

When asked about the ruling Congress' 17 poll guarantees, including caste census in the state, Shah said, "We are a national party and we don't do politics of votes on this issue. We will take the appropriate decision after consulting everyone and tell about it. But contesting polls on its basis is not correct."

"The BJP has never opposed this (caste census), but decisions have to be taken very thoughtfully. We will tell at the appropriate time," he said.

The Congress has promised to carry out caste census in Chhattisgarh if it retains power in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre during their rallies in the poll-bound state, asking if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can talk about the welfare of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), why is he scared of OBC census.

During his rally in Jagdalpur (Bastar district) last month, PM Modi asked whether the Congress wanted to decrease the rights of Muslims by advocating that rights should be accorded on the basis of population.

Modi said that for him, the poor form the biggest chunk of the country's population and they should have the first right over resources of the country irrespective of which caste and community they belong to.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar last month released findings of its caste survey, months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances