Mumbai police book social media influencer Urfi Javed
November 03, 2023  21:41
Urfi Javed/Instagram
Urfi Javed/Instagram
The Mumbai police on Friday booked social media influencer Urfi Javed for maligning their image through fake arrest video, an official said.
  
"A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused," Mumbai police said on social media platform X after the 'Urfi Javed arrested' video went viral.

"A criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC," the police said.

"While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too," police said.

Section 171 pertains to 'wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent', while section 419 deals with cheating by personation. -- PTI 
