RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Messaging app Telegram blocks Hamas channels
November 03, 2023  14:54
image
Encrypted messaging app Telegram has restricted access to several channels affiliated with the Palestinian armed group Hamas. 

Telegram has been a popular channel for Hamas and its military arm, the Qassam Brigade, since the October 7 attacks on Israel. 

The official account of Hamas along with the news account, 'Gaza Now' have not been accessible on versions of Telegram, founded by brother Nikolai and Pavel Durov, downloaded from Google Play or Apple's App Store since last week, Al Jazeera reported. 

Telegram has become popular amongst the Hamas group in order to promote its anti-Zionist message. The platform's loose moderation policies allow Hamas to broadcast violent videos and images of its attacks on Israel in real-time. 

Qassam Brigade and Hamas's official channels grew by nearly half a million and 100,000 subscribers, respectively, in the wake of the October 7 attacks. 

Gaza Now -- which is described as "Hamas-aligned" by the Atlantic Council -- went from 343,506 subscribers to nearly 1.9 million. 

Other armed groups including ISIL (ISIS) and Al Qaeda have also used Telegram as a way of promoting their ideology and claiming responsibility for attacks. 

Telegram has not publicly commented on the reasons for restricting access, however, Google Play requires apps that feature user-generated content to moderate "egregious content, including content that promotes terrorist acts, incites violence, or celebrates terrorist attacks", a report by Al Jazeera has said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists

Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!

Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs

One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference

In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances