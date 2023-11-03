RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Matheran-Neral toy train services to resume from Nov 4
November 03, 2023  08:29
Heads up Mumbaikars: The iconic mini train of Matheran near Mumbai will be back on track from November 4, ahead of Diwali holidays, Central Railway has announced.

 Issuing a release on Thursday, CR said two Down services from Neral for Matheran at 8.50 am and 10.50 am and two Up services from Matheran to Neral at 2.45 pm and 4 pm will be operated. 

 All four services will be run with a total of six coaches, comprising three second-class, one Vistadome, and two second-class cum luggage van coaches. 

The timing of the toy train services between Aman Lodge-Matheran-Aman Lodge will also be revised starting November 4, it said. CR operates six services each in the Down and Up directions between Aman Lodge and Matheran, while eight services each run in the two directions on the weekends. 

 All shuttle services will run with three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two second-class-cum-luggage vans, the release said. CR annually suspends toy train operations between Neral to Matheran during the rainy season from June to October due to safety reasons, though it operates the train service between Matheran to Aman Lodge, the closest station from Dasturi Point, beyond which vehicles are not allowed in the hill station. 

 The Neral-Matheran toy train service is more than 100 years old and is one of the few mountain railways in India. The 21-kilometre-long Neral-Matheran narrow gauge track passes through the picturesque ghat of the hill station, located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai. PTI
