'Jai Shri Ram' written on walls of mosque in UP
November 03, 2023  19:21
Police registered a case on Friday after the walls and door of a mosque in a village here were found to have 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them, officials said. 
   
The incident was reported at Badi Masjid in Sarurpur Kalan village of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.
 
Babu Khan, a resident of the village, said that he saw 'Jai Shri Ram' written on the door of the mosque when he came to open it on Friday morning.
 
The religious slogan was written at many places on the walls of the mosque, Khan said, adding that he used a cloth to wipe it off. He said the police was informed about it later. Police got the walls of the mosque painted after reaching the spot. 
 
Kolwali Police Station SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the act was committed at night. The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon, he added.
 
Circle Officer (CO) Vijay Chaudhary said police received information that religious slogans had been written by "some unknown anti-social elements" at a mosque in Sarurpur Kalan village.
 
Chaudhary said police immediately inspected the spot, and added that a case has been registered in the matter. A team has been formed to arrest the accused, he said. -- PTI 
