Israel: Encirclement of Gaza City complete





The UN said four of its schools in Gaza that were being used as shelters had been damaged in less than 24 hours.





The UN's agency for Palestinian refugees also noted that at least 20 people were reportedly dead at a school in the Jabalia refugee camp

An update on the ongoing war in Gaza. Israel's military said it had "completed the encirclement of Gaza City" and had been attacking positions used by Hamas. The city is the largest in the Gaza Strip and was the most densely populated part of the territory before the war began.