I feel I can retire now: Vasundhara Raje lauds son
November 03, 2023  23:16
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje, who is often seen as an aspirant to the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, on Friday said she felt she can retire now -- linking the remark to her MP-son's progress as a people's representative.

Raje is set to file her nomination papers from the Jhalawar assembly constituency on Saturday for the November 25 assembly polls. 

The former chief minister made the comment at a public meeting where her son Dushyant Singh, who represents Jhalawar-Baran in the Lok Sabha, also spoke.

Over the past several months, there has been speculation on the role of the five-time MP and four-term MLA if the BJP wins the election.

At the meeting, she highlighted the development work in the region over the past three decades, mentioning roads, water supply projects, and air and rail connectivity. "Today, people ask where Jhalawar is. People want to invest here." 

Raje said hearing her son speak, she felt that she could retire now. "Yeh mujhe lag raha hai ki ab mein retire ho ja saktee hun," the senior BJP leader said. 

People have given the correct training and affection to "sansad sahab" and put him on the right path, she said, adding that she does not need to worry about him. -- PTI
