Hamas says 1200 children buried under rubble





A Hamas terrorist, who was involved in pillaging Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel has said their mission was simply to kill, and they were not supposed to kidnap, The Times of Israel reported.





Israel's Shin Bet released footage on Wednesday of a Hamas terrorist describing his actions in Southern Israel during the October 7 onslaught.





"The mission was simply to kill. We weren't supposed to kidnap. Just kill," Hamas operative Omar Abu Rusha said.





He further said that they were asked to kill every person they saw, according to The Times of Israel. "(We were told) to kill every person we see and come back," he stated.

Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry says 1,200 children are buried under the rubble in Gaza.