Hamas says 1200 children buried under rubble
November 03, 2023  18:21
Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry says 1,200 children are buried under the rubble in Gaza.

A Hamas terrorist, who was involved in pillaging Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel has said their mission was simply to kill, and they were not supposed to kidnap, The Times of Israel reported. 

 Israel's Shin Bet released footage on Wednesday of a Hamas terrorist describing his actions in Southern Israel during the October 7 onslaught.

"The mission was simply to kill. We weren't supposed to kidnap. Just kill," Hamas operative Omar Abu Rusha said.

 He further said that they were asked to kill every person they saw, according to The Times of Israel. "(We were told) to kill every person we see and come back," he stated. 
Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh
Mizoram will be voting for total 40 seats in a single phase while polls in Chhattisgarh (90 seats) will be conducted in two phases on November 7 (20 seats) and remaining 70 seats on November 17.

Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Armoured vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces are seen during their ground operations at a location given as Gaza.

Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki arrives at the right time after seeing Shah Rukh doing the heavy-duty action in his last two blockbusters. In a pleasant change, he is not tied up to any life-saving mission or out on a blood-soaked revenge, notes Mayur Sanap.

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justice of 3 HCs
One of the resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said a vacancy in the office of the chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court has arisen consequent upon retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi on October 26, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer hits back at scribe at press conference
In the post-match press conference, Iyer was quizzed about short ball being a problem for him and Iyer, in reply, snapped at the reporter saying: 'When you say it's a problem for me what do you mean?'

