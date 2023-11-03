Hamas battalion commander killed in IDF ground op

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday said it has killed Hamas battalion commander Mustafa Dalul during overnight combat operations.





IDF said Dalul directed combat against IDF forces and held key positions in Hamas' Gaza City Brigade.





In a post shared on X, IDF said that Israel's ground, aerial and naval forces continue to operate to eliminate the terrorist capabilities of Hamas.





IDF on X posted, "IDF and ISA forces eliminated a Hamas battalion commander during overnight operations. Mustafa Dalul directed combat against IDF forces and held key positions in Hamas' Gaza City Brigade. Our ground, aerial and naval forces continue to operate to eliminate Hamas' chain of command and terrorist capabilities."





On Thursday, Israel Air Force said that the IDF fighters continue to carry out battles against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and approximately 130 terrorists were killed during the firefights.





Taking to X, Israel Air Force stated, "IDF fighters continue to conduct fierce battles against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. During the firefights, approximately 130 terrorists were killed. Combat planes and helicopters attacked a number of military headquarters that were used by senior members of the organization, and under the direction of the forces in the field, they successfully destroyed a number of terrorist infrastructures that were located in civilian areas and military compounds." -- ANI

