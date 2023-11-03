RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Elimination of Hamas matter of time: IDF
November 03, 2023  09:03
On the country's ongoing war with Hamas, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lior Haiat has said that this is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally.

Haiat said that Israel's goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip.

"On October 7 Israel declared war against Hamas. This is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally. Our goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip," he said in a press conference virtually.

He said that the elimination of Hamas is a matter of survival now.

"It's a matter of survival because if we don't do that, Hamas will continue with other massacres one after the other. This is just not me saying that Hamas leadership is saying that they plan another October 7-like massacre one after the other...," the Israel Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
